MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study has ranked all U.S. states based on the strictness of their DUI laws — and Minnesota tops the list.
New research from personal injury law firm Siegfried & Jensen reveals that the cost of driving under the influence, be it drugs or alcohol, actually varies greatly depending on where you live in the country.
According to the study, Minnesota has the highest percentage of repeat DUI offenders in the nation, but Minnesotans who face a second DUI charge will face major penalties, including a maximum penalty of a year in jail and fines up to $3,000.
“As compared to other states in the nation, Minnesota also received the highest score when it comes to penalties for both jail time (4.9) and associated fines for a second DUI charge (2.9),” the study states.
Following behind Minnesota for strictest DUI laws are Utah and Georgia.
Meanwhile, the study says South Dakota, Wyoming and New Mexico were the most lenient U.S. states when it comes to DUI laws.
For more on the findings, click here.
