MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Scattered showers and possibly severe storms might rumble over the Twin Cities on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service says parts of central and eastern Minnesota, from St. Cloud to the Twin Cities, are under a marginal risk of severe weather. Threats include strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says rain clouds look to enter the metro around 4:30 p.m., with rounds of showers washing over the area into the night. Expect wind gusts up of 20 mph to last through the day.
As for Wednesday, sunshine will return but highs are only expected to reach 70 degrees in the Twin Cities. Also, the strong winds will remain.
