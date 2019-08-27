Comments
WINONA, Minn. (WCCO) — A man has been charged in Winona County with second-degree murder and arson relating to the March 2019 death of a Winona man.
Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman announced the charges against Steven Edward Miller Tuesday. Miller is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
The charges stem from an investigation surrounding the suspicious death of a man, whose Winona home was also found to be ablaze, on March 25.
Miller’s first court appearance relating to these charges is set for Wednesday.
