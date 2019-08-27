MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reported Monday night that a Minnesota company with a history of pollution violations found a way to operate in Wisconsin.
Now, she just learned the Hudson, Wisconsin-based company that agreed to operate for Water Gremlin has said it is working to terminate its relationship with the company, and it will not perform any processing work for the White Bear Township-based company. This is a result of our investigation.
Last week, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ordered Water Gremlin — which makes fishing sinkers and battery terminals — to stop its coating process, which uses a toxic chemical. That same day, Mayerle tracked a semi-truck delivering equipment from Water Gremlin across the state line and into Hudson.
READ MORE: ‘We Want Answers’: Water Gremlin May Have Leaked Carcinogen In White Bear Township For Years
Hi-Tec Finishing had agreed to do the coating process for Water Gremlin, but late Tuesday afternoon, Hi-Tec’s management says when they entered into the contract with Water Gremlin they were “unaware that the chemicals used to process the Water Gremlin products are alleged to be unsafe and unhealthy. Hi-Tec only became aware of this fact on August 26, 2019 after being advised by the local media.”
READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM HI-TEC FINISHING’s CEO
The CEO says the company values its relationship with the city of Hudson and people who live there, and apologized for concerns it raised.
You must log in to post a comment.