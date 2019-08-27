MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wisconsin officials say a construction zone worker is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by motorist Monday.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred shortly after noon on Highway 112 near Maple Lane in Ashland.
There, a construction zone flagger had northbound traffic on Highway 112 stopped when a motorist in a Toyota RAV4 came up to the construction zone and then drove up on the right shoulder of the highway. The vehicle went around four other stopped vehicles before striking the worker.
The victim, 43-year-old Vickie Williams of Odanah, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 77-year-old man from Mason, Wisconsin. He was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
