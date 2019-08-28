Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you wish you had more time to pick up a book? You’re far from alone, as the results of a new survey show.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you wish you had more time to pick up a book? You’re far from alone, as the results of a new survey show.
According to the survey, about half of the 2,000 or so they talked with said they spend at least 15 minutes reading a day. Only a bit over 20% read for an hour a day.
The survey showed 81% felt like they don’t read as much as the would like to.
The survey was conducted by The Harris Poll, on behalf of Scribd.
A separate survey by the Pew Research Center found that about three-fourths of U.S. adults read at least one book in a calendar year.
You must log in to post a comment.