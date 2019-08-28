Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Wondering where to find the best barber shops near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barber shops in Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for barber shops.
1. Groveland Barber Shop
Topping the list is Groveland Barber Shop. Located at 2028 St. Clair Ave. in Macalester-Groveland, the barber shop is the highest-rated barber shop in Saint Paul, boasting five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
2. Gent Cuts And Grooming
Next up is Summit Hill’s Gent Cuts and Grooming, situated at 867 Grand Ave. With four stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp, the barber shop has proven to be a local favorite.
3. 7th Street Barbers
West 7th’s 7th Street Barbers, located at 925 Seventh St. West, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the barber shop 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews.
4. Greg Zrust St. Pauls Master Barber
Greg Zrust St. Pauls Master Barber, a barber shop in Highland, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Head over to 655 S. Snelling Ave., Suite G, to see for yourself.
