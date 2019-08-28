MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 63-year-old Elk River man has been charged with criminal damage to property after admitting to putting nails and screws on roadways throughout Sherburne County.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Scot Caouette faces two felony counts of criminal damage to property after it received more than 200 reports of tire damage or screws found in roadways over the last two months.
Deputies arrested Caouette Monday after a caller reported seeing a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle police believed was involved. Minutes after the caller reported seeing him, a deputy stopped Caouette and found a five-pound box of screws in his possession. Upon questioning, Caouette admitted to the act.
Authorities say additional charges are likely to be filed against Caouette.
Caouette was ordered held in lieu of $50,000 bail without conditions or $2,000 bail with conditions, including wearing a GPS device.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and extensive.
