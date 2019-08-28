MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission against Rep. Ilhan Omar alleges that the congresswoman illegally used campaign funds to pay for travel expenses for Tim Mynett, the Democratic political consultant whose wife accuses him of having an affair with Omar.
The National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative group, filed the complaint Wednesday alleging that the 5th District congresswoman broke the law by using campaign funds for “romantic companionship” unrelated to her political work.
According to the complaint, Omar’s campaign paid Mynett’s company, E Street Group, thousands of dollars for travel expenses beginning in early April.
WCCO checked with the FEC, who midway through Wednesday afternoon confirmed that they had received the complaint.
That’s right about the time when Mynett separated from his wife, Beth Mynett, after telling her that he was “romantically involved with and in love with” Omar, a divorce document filed Tuesday in Washington D.C. alleges.
When asked about the divorce filing, Omar told WCCO-TV’s Esme Murphy that she would not comment on personal matters. She added that she was not separated from her husband, with whom she has three children.
According to the divorce filing, Tim Mynett met Omar while working on her campaign for Congress. Federal Election Commission filings show that Omar’s campaign paid E Street Group more than $220,000 since August 2018 for consulting, web development and planning work.
