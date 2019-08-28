  • WCCO 4On Air

Avon, Charles Pelkey


AVON, Minn. (AP) — A former Minnesota pastor has pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a parishioner he was counseling.

Fifty-year-old Charles Pelkey entered his plea to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct on Tuesday. A jury trial that was scheduled to begin Tuesday was canceled in light of the plea deal.

Pelkey was pastor at Avon Community Church. According to the complaint, he began counseling a married woman in November 2017 who wanted to “learn more about God.”

Charles Pelkey (credit: Stearns County)

The complaint says the relationship eventually became sexual. The woman eventually ended the relationship.

The St. Cloud Times reports sentencing is set for Oct. 31.

Pelkey also was a chaplain for the Avon Police Department. The police chief has said Pelkey is no longer being used as a volunteer chaplain.

