MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the third time this year, crowds at the Minnesota State Fair broke daily attendance records. During last year’s record-breaking 12-day tally, the daily record was only broken four times.
Tuesday’s crowds numbered 136,987, which bested the previous Day Six record of 133,595, which was set in 2014.
Grinning from ear to ear because 136,987 of you joined us at the Minnesota State Fair yesterday – a record for Tuesday! 😁
📷: sydneyamundson
The daily attendance announcement is proudly sponsored by @MN2020Census and We Count Minnesota.
— Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 28, 2019
At the halfway point of the fair, the total reported attendance is 924,882. That’s well ahead of where 2018 traffic was pacing — 882,311 after six days.
However, in order to stay ahead of 2018’s overall record, traffic will have to stay strong. Three of the four record-breaking daily attendance tallies came in the second half of the event.
