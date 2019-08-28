MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In a small town, in a small building, a big thing is happening.

“I love cutting hair. It’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do,” Dick Downs said.

After 50 years, Downs is giving some of his last haircuts in Henderson.

“I don’t consider it work. I’m just standing here visiting all day with the guys,” Downs said.

When your customers become your friends, you know a lot about them — and no topic is off limits.

“We talk about religion, politics and women. We gotta be careful with the women,” Downs said.

And they rarely get sick of it.

“I’ve taken probably three-and-a-half sick days in 50 years,” Downs said.

These cuts are special, especially when they come from Dad.

“I remember the first time I paid for a haircut. I was shocked. I was, like, 20 years old,” Bob Downs said.

Now, Bob Downs is a father himself. Dick’s clippers have seen him grow up.

Family and loyal customers came out to celebrate his last day. At the low cost of $12, these final clips came with good tips.

“He said, ‘Keep the change.’ What a guy!” Downs said.