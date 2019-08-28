MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Cargill, the Minnetonka-based food giant, is investing an additional $75 million in another Minnesota company that produces a key ingredient in the plant-based meat products.
According to a press release Wednesday, Cargill is investing the money in PURIS, the largest producer of pea protein in North America. The money would allow PURIS to double its pea protein production by retrofitting a plant in Dawson, in western Minnesota.
Cargill says the investment will create 90 new jobs in the local economy. PURIS also has plants in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, and Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Tyler Lorenzen, the president of PURIS, said that the infusion of money and the retrofitting of the Dawson plant will allow the company to work with more farmers and support more food companies.
Currently, PURIS works with about 400 U.S. farmers, who grow with its proprietary seed. PURIS buys the crop and extracts the pea protein, which is then used in popular faux-meat products that appear on grocery store shelves and restaurant menus.
You must log in to post a comment.