  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Minneapolis Wells Fargo bank more than two weeks ago.

It happened at about 10 a.m. on August 12 at the branch on the 4900 block of 34th Avenue South in the Minnehaha neighborhood.

The robber implied to a teller that he was armed, but a weapon was never seen.

(credit: Minneapolis Police)

He’s described as a man in his mid-20s to late 30s, who stands between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-9-inches tall. He had facial hair at the time of the robbery, though it is not clear if it was real or fake.

Call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip at crimestoppersmn.org. Tips are anonymous, and a reward is possible for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Comments