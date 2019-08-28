Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Minneapolis Wells Fargo bank more than two weeks ago.
It happened at about 10 a.m. on August 12 at the branch on the 4900 block of 34th Avenue South in the Minnehaha neighborhood.
The robber implied to a teller that he was armed, but a weapon was never seen.
He’s described as a man in his mid-20s to late 30s, who stands between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-9-inches tall. He had facial hair at the time of the robbery, though it is not clear if it was real or fake.
Call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip at crimestoppersmn.org. Tips are anonymous, and a reward is possible for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
