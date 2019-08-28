  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The New Bohemia restaurant in northeast Minneapolis closed this week.

Patrons reported finding a sign on the door announcing that the bratwurst and craft beer restaurant on Central Avenue closed Sunday night “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The company said Wednesday that the location’s lease came to an end and it didn’t make sense to continue operating there.

All staff were offed positions at the company’s four other Twin Cities locations.

