MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plans were unveiled and ground was broken Wednesday morning for the Water Works park project in Minneapolis.
The project is located in the Mill Ruins Park area, on the downtown side of the Mississippi River. Funds from the public and private sectors will be utilized to develop the area.
The expansion of the park is promised to become “a much-needed destination for the more than 3 million annual visitors to the Central Riverfront, a number that is expected to nearly double in the next decade.”
This groundbreaking brings the Minneapolis Park Board closer to the goal of connecting every corner of Minneapolis with a continuous river park system based on the banks of the Mississippi. It would be ready in about a year from now.
One of the most touted new features will be a park pavilion with a new, year-round restaurant by The Sioux Chef. The restaurant — tentatively titled Owamni: An Indigenous Kitchen — is expected to open in spring of 2021.
There will also be restored mill ruins, a city-step gathering place, a performance area and plenty of places to picnic.
