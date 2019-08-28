Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A historic artisan company will be closing their manufacturing and retail locations this fall. Red Wing Stoneware, which has roots going back to 1877, has been struggling to produce hand-made products at a low cost, owners said.
The company said they have been presented with other opportunities, and want to focus on fostering those businesses.
“We would like to thank all of our customers! The love and passion for the brand is so special and so appreciated,” they said.
The retail store on Moundview Drive will be open through September.
You must log in to post a comment.