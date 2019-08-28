Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager was seriously hurt in west central Minnesota Wednesday when he was thrown from his ATV after hitting a deer.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said the 13-year-old was found injured around 6 a.m. in rural Burbank Township. Deputies learned the teen had been driving the ATV when the deer jumped out in front of him, throwing him off and into the roadway.
The teen is currently being treated for serious, non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
