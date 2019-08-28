MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking for a tasty breakfast and brunch meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Hot Plate
Topping the list is Hot Plate. Located at 5204 Bloomington Ave. in Hale, the breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp.
2. Hola Arepa
Next up is Lyndale’s Hola Arepa, situated at 3501 Nicollet Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 761 reviews on Yelp, the Latin American and breakfast and brunch spot, offering salads and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Hell’s Kitchen
Downtown West’s Hell’s Kitchen, located at 80 S. Ninth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 2,274 reviews.
4. Martina
Martina, a cocktail bar and Argentine and breakfast and brunch spot in Linden Hills, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 426 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4312 S. Upton Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Patisserie 46
Over in Kingfield, check out Patisserie 46, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 334 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, at 4552 Grand Ave. South.
You must log in to post a comment.