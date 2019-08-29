Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the school year kicks off over the next week, there is a big need for bus drivers in the Twin Cities.
First Student Inc. in Brooklyn Park is a company that hires many local drivers. Staff members say they are working hard to fill bus driver vacancies, but it is challenging.
The Osseo/Brooklyn Park area is one of the districts impacted by the shortage.
“If you hadn’t thought of a job as a bus driver, students need a way to get to school. They need a familiar face every single day so you can be that familiar face for that student,” said Jenifer Doyle, with First Student Inc. “We have a full training program for you. You don’t have to have a CDL. We will train you in anything else you need to know.”
