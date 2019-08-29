MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were arrested Wednesday after over a pound of meth was found inside their Danube home, along with an explosive device and firearms.
According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, agents executed a search around 3 p.m. at a residence in the 29000 block of Highway 212 that was believed to have illegal substances inside.
During the search, agents found 1.5 pounds of meth, close to a half-ounce of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 20 firearms and a homemade explosive device. The Bloomington Bomb Squad was called to perform a controlled detonation of the item.
Agents also located a 3-year-old boy at the residence. The child was removed from the home by Renville County Family Services.
Three individuals were arrested at the home for felony controlled substance and firearm violations.
The incident is still being investigated at this time. No additional details are available at this time.
