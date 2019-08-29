Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you have to dress a certain way for your job? A new survey shows that a third of employees would prefer a casual dress code even over an extra $5,000 a year in salary.
Furthermore, a third also said they’d rather quit or not take a job at all if they had a conservative dress code.
The study found 79 percent of workers said their offices have dress codes that are business casual at best, down to nonexistent.
“The nature of work — where, when and how it gets done — has changed dramatically over the past several years, and many of those changes (open offices, remote work) have ultimately contributed to a less formal workplace,” Traci Fiatte, from career site Randstad US, said. “It’s great to empower your employees to dress for their day, as well as show their personality, but it is equally important for employers to set some clear guidelines to ensure that everyone feels comfortable.”
