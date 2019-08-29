Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Whoever said romance is dead hasn’t traveled to St. Cloud, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Whoever said romance is dead hasn’t traveled to St. Cloud, Minnesota.
According to a new list from EliteSingles, St. Cloud is the fourth most romantic city in America.
The survey was conducted by analyzing anonymous data from 150,000 people registered with EliteSingles. In particular, the survey looked at each person’s response to the statement, ‘I bring romance to my relationships.’
According to ElliteSingles, the more strongly a person agreed with the statement, the more romantic they were deemed to be. The average score from each city was then used to determine the 25 most romantic cities in America.
Topping the list was Boynton Beach, Florida, where singles most strongly believe in bringing romance to their relationships.
You must log in to post a comment.