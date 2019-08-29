Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say a 13-year-old boy was seriously injured Wednesday morning when he collided with a deer while riding an ATV.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 6 a.m. 40th Street Northeast in Burbank Township, which is about 60 miles southwest of St. Cloud.
First responders found Alan Lotthammer, of New London, lying in the road. He told officials that a deer jumped in front of his ATV, collided with it and he was thrown from the vehicle.
Lotthammer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was wearing a helmet.
An ambulance brought Lotthammer to an area hospital for treatment.
