Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s shaping up to be a potentially record-breaking year for State Fair attendance, as the fair confirmed they passed 1 million admissions sometime early on Day 7.
The news comes just after the fair reported Tuesday’s crowds at 136,987, which bested the previous Day Six record of 133,595, which was set in 2014. That was the third record-breaking day of the year.
There were only four daily records set in 2018.
As it turned out, Wednesday came that close to making it four record-breaking days this year. Attendance was 142,211, and the record for the day (set last year) is 144,940.
So far, there have been 1,067,093 admissions in 2019. The all-time yearly record is 2,046,533, which was also set last year.
You must log in to post a comment.