MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 16-year-old boy is dead and two people are injured after a crash Thursday afternoon in Winona County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 1 p.m. on Highway 74 at County Road 39 in Elba Township.
Investigators say the teen, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, didn’t stop at a stop sign while traveling eastbound on CR 39. A pickup truck heading southbound on Hwy. 74 struck the Toyota in the intersection.
The victim was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
The driver of the pickup truck and one of his passengers — 41-year-old Zachary Guy and 38-year-old Haley Guy, both from Waynesville, North Carolina — suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Three other passengers, ranging in age from 10 to 15, were not hurt.
The state patrol is investigating.