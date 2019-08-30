MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In many ways, the State Fair is all about tradition. That certainly rings true over at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

“My dad is a born entertainer,” said Amanda DePhillips, daughter of State Fair master of ceremonies Bobby Dale.

Entertainers belong on stages, which is where you could find Dale for the last 26 years introducing musical acts on the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage. His daughter, Amanda, would tag along, watching backstage every year.

“He would meet all these fantastic entertainers from all over the country even before they were superstars,” Amanda said.

Amanda documented the years at the Bandshell. Fourteen years ago, the tradition changed. There would be no more master of ceremonies, but instead, Bobby would record the band introductions for every stage on the fairgrounds.

“So that way his voice was everywhere,” Amanda said.

The best part of a recording is they last forever.

“My dad passed away Aug. 12 after a two-year battle with lung cancer,” Amanda said.

But Bobby Dale’s voice is still here at the State Fair Bandshell. About five minutes after the voice of the late Dale announces the pledge of allegiance, it’s followed by the voice of his daughter, who will continue the tradition.

“In his heart, there was a sense of peace that he knew where that part of his legacy was going,” Amanda said.

Dale is also being remembered at the Grandstand. His family laid a brick here in his honor.