



A 40-year-old St. Paul college student is facing a felony charge after he allegedly became upset with administrators on the first day of classes and posted on Facebook about shooting people with a shotgun.

Paul James Moulton, a St. Paul College student, is charged with threats of violence (reckless disregard), court documents filed this week in Ramsey County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Moulton made two expletive-laden posts Monday on Facebook. The first expressed considerable frustration over a classroom change.

The second post, which came as a reply to advice from a school staffer, said, in part: “It’s just about taking everything I have not to grab my shotgun and go shoot two b—-s in the face.”

The staff member alerted the school to the post. Administrators called police.

On Tuesday, police found Moulton at the school and arrested him without incident. On him were a folding knife and brass knuckles, the complaint states.

When police spoke to him about his Facebook posts, Moulton reportedly said that his words weren’t aimed at any particular person, adding that he didn’t identify the school.

When asked if he owned a shotgun, he told investigators that he keeps one at his girlfriend’s house, explaining it was for protection against a former roommate. The two, he said, had engaged in psychological warfare.

A search warrant turned up a Browning 12-gauge at his girlfriend’s home.

If convicted of the threat charge, Moulton faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.