  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cougar, coyote, DNR, Eden Prairie


EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says an animal sighted roaming in a Twin Cities suburb is more likely a coyote than a cougar.

Authorities tweeted a photo Thursday night of what appears to be a cougar taken by a resident in Eden Prairie this week near Purgatory Creek.

But wildlife experts with the DNR say the animal is a canine and likely a coyote. That’s because the animal has a longer snout than a cougar, and its ears are higher and more pointed.

It is not the first possible cougar sighting reported in Eden Prairie this summer. Two weeks ago, police were notified of a sighting near Staring Lake. That same week, two cougar sightings were reported in Bloomington.

Cougars are a protected species and may not be shot.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments