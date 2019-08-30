



– An 83-year-old man has been charged with criminal vehicular operation in a Minneapolis bus shelter crash that injured several people, including two critically.

George Reeves Jensen, of Champlin, faces five counts of criminal vehicular operation, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday.

After hitting a Metro Transit bus, police say Jensen then slammed into a bus shelter at the intersection of Broadway and Lyndale avenues.

According to investigators, police were called to the bus shelter on July 9. Three people were pinned beneath the rubble from the bus shelter and another was pinned under the passenger side of the van, which was driven by Jensen.

Watch Hennepin County Attorney press conference:

Authorities say one victim suffered multiple pelvic fractures and significant blood loss as well as fractures of the ribs and vertebra. Another victim suffered rib fractures, a lacerated spleen, fractures of both legs, a lung contusion and scalp laceration. A third victim suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple fractured ribs. Another victim suffered a fractured spine, and the final victim suffered multiple rib fractures.

Investigators say witnesses told them they saw Jensen pull his van in front of the bus stop to talk to three women. One of the women told police she knew Jensen as “Howard” and he had been coming around the area for three years. She said he would give women $10 for their phone number.

Surveillance video showed the women standing by the van when Jensen turned right into a liquor store parking lot just past the bus shelter. He drove through the lot, exited onto Lyndale and drove south. Police say he then sideswiped a bus as he passed it, backed up and then hit the bus again, not stopping to check the damage or talk to the bus driver.

Police say Jensen then crept into the intersection and made a right turn onto Broadway. Surveillance video showed Jensen tapping his breaking before veering onto the curb with two wheels on the sidewalk and two on the road. He then accelerated, struck a bench, a newsstand and a bike rack before slamming into the shelter, causing it to collapse.

A date has not been set for Jensen’s first court appearance.