MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It might be the busiest booth at the State Fair and they don’t sell a thing.

Visitors get off the bus in the West End and head to the information booth. And one of the first people they see is information guru, Ron Jacobson.

“After a while, you get repeated questions and people are amazed that you know where every restaurant in a certain row is, which is only good for 12 days a year,” Jacobson said.

For 13 years, Ron has been 12 for 12. Taking vacation time from his database analyst job to be here every day. It’s earned him a nickname.

“I just say he’s the walking encyclopedia,” Anne Bisgaard said.

Ron’s booth sees close to 5,000 visitors a day and it’s hard to stump him.

Over the years, he’s met people from around the world, visitors who share his love for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

“It’s just the people. It’s so much fun. It’s the energy,” Jacobson said. “It’s a Minnesota communal kind of thing. It’s just a great time.”