MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young woman is dead after being hit by a METRO Green Line train Friday afternoon in St. Paul.
Metro Transit police say it happened just after 3 p.m. near the Dale Street Station. The victim was walking across northbound University Avenue in a crosswalk on Kent Street. Investigators say an eastbound train passed her, and then she continued walking through the intersection, when she was stuck and killed by a westbound train.
Police say they are interviewing witnesses to try and piece together what exactly happened. It is not clear if the victim was wearing headphones are anything that would have impaired her hearing.
Warning lights and bells were operation at the time of the accident, according to police.
Green Line trains were shut down for about an hour in the aftermath.
