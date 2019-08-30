MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hurricane Dorian is gaining even more strength in the Atlantic Ocean. It has Florida in its crosshairs.

Local relief agencies are preparing equipment and crews to dispatch to areas impacted by the hurricane. Efforts are underway in Burnsville at the headquarters of NECHAMA, a Jewish relief agency that for 26 years has been responding to disasters like hurricanes. They, like everybody, are waiting to see where Hurricane Dorian strikes.

In the meantime, the agency is going through their warehouse selecting the items they’ll need to respond to the disaster to clean out homes, cut down trees and bring relief to victims.

Right now, it looks as if they will be driving a disaster relief truck to the east coast of Florida between Fort Lauderdale and Vero Beach. They will head there with items such as chainsaws, generators, cleaning equipment and plenty of hand tools. The organization’s executive director says they’ll have a clearer idea within about 48 hours.

“We’re beginning to pack out our equipment. We’ll move down to Atlanta, Georgia, where we have some other equipment and facilities and we’ll stage there and wait for local authorities wherever Dorian strikes to let us know when it is safe to go in so we’re not getting in the way of search and rescue operations or other first responders who need to do critical work in the immediate aftermath of a storm,” said David Kaplan, executive director of NECHAMA.

Nechama is the Hebrew word for comfort, and Kaplan says their whole mission is to bring comfort and hope to these disaster victims.

The American Red Cross Minnesota chapter has already dispatched about a dozen people to the southeastern coast and will be on standby until crews can go in and help set up emergency shelters.