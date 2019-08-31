Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Wisconsin.
Authorities say this is the fifth OWI offense for the 35-year-old driver.
Deputies responded to the head-on crash Saturday morning around 6:40 on Highway 65 just north of the St. Croix County line in Polk County. Investigators say a vehicle traveling northbound was navigating a curve when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a southbound vehicle.
The 30-year-old driver of the southbound vehicle was airlifted to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
