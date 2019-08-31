  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMPaid Program
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Head-On Crash, OWI, Polk County, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Wisconsin.

Authorities say this is the fifth OWI offense for the 35-year-old driver.

Deputies responded to the head-on crash Saturday morning around 6:40 on Highway 65 just north of the St. Croix County line in Polk County. Investigators say a vehicle traveling northbound was navigating a curve when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a southbound vehicle.

The 30-year-old driver of the southbound vehicle was airlifted to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments