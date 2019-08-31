Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thanks to a 10-year-old girl, K-9s with one Minnesota law enforcement agency will be better protected in the line of duty.
When Josie Larson, a Monticello 5th grader, found out K-9s need protective vests, she set up a lemonade stand to raise some money. Josie’s goal was $1,000, but she ended up raising more than $1,600.
“It’s important to keep our K-9s and our officers safe,” Josie said.
On Friday, she presented the Wright County Sheriff’s Office with a $1,500 check. Josie used the rest of the money to buy treats and toys for the K-9s.
