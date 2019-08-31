Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every month, Mike Augustyniak goes in search of the newest hotspots in the Twin Cities, and learns the secrets behind their best cocktails.
The Whiskey Agreement is a mixed-base whiskey-lovers Old Fashioned-style cocktail, that might just remind you of a grown-up Long Island Iced Tea, too. Created by the world-renown bartenders at Death & Co. in New York and Denver, it’s an example of the types of drinks they’ll be serving at a “pop-up” bartending series at Constantine in Minneapolis this weekend.
Ingredients
- ½ oz Old Grand Dad 114 Bourbon
- ½ oz Tyrconnel Single Malt Irish Whiskey
- ½ oz Bowmore 12yr Scotch
- ½ oz Yamazaki 12yr Japanese Whisky
- 1 tsp. Cinnamon Syrup
- ½ teaspoon St. Elizabeth AllSpice dram
- 1 dash Angostura Aromatic Bitters
- 1 dash Bittermens’ Hopped Grapefruit
Instructions
Measure all of the ingredients into a mixing glass, then add ice and stir briefly (approximately 15 seconds). Strain into a rocks glass with a big ice cube. Garnish with a lemon and orange twist.
