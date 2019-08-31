Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the fourth time this year, fairgoers have set a new daily attendance record.
On Friday, the crowd at the Great Minnesota Get-Together totaled 209,789 people.
Flying high because a RECORD 209,789 of you joined us at the Minnesota State Fair yesterday!
📷: emilysusankim
The daily attendance announcement is proudly sponsored by @MN2020Census and We Count Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/dCFJ1HCy48
— Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 31, 2019
The previous second Friday record of 187,066 was set in 2017. During last year’s fair, the daily record was broken four times to set a new overall attendance record of 2,046,533.
