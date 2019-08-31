Filed Under:Attendance Record, Great Minnesota Get-Together, Minnesota State Fair


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the fourth time this year, fairgoers have set a new daily attendance record.

On Friday, the crowd at the Great Minnesota Get-Together totaled 209,789 people.

The previous second Friday record of 187,066 was set in 2017. During last year’s fair, the daily record was broken four times to set a new overall attendance record of 2,046,533.

For more attendance figures, visit the State Fair website.

Comments