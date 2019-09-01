Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after police responded to a domestic assault and weapons call in the 5900 block of Halifax Avenue Saturday. Around 4:15 p.m. officers and the man struggled and the man was shot by officers, the Brooklyn Center Police Department said.
The man, identified as Kobe Heisler by a neighbor, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One officer received an abrasion to their arm, police said. All officers were wearing body-worn cameras at the scene.
Involved officers have been placed on standard administrative leave, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.