Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey shows Minnesota resorts, hotels and campgrounds reported a strong summer tourism season.
The results from the Explore Minnesota study show 300 businesses report having good financial health heading into fall.
“These positive results indicate a strong economy and that statewide tourism promotion is helping to bring 73 million visitors to Minnesota every year,” said John Edman, director/CEO of Explore Minnesota. “From the great outdoors to urban excitement, unique hidden gems and cultural activities, Minnesota offers appealing and affordable getaways for residents and visitors alike.”
Gas prices are also expected to continue to drop through Labor Day, further giving travelers incentive to plan their getaway.
You must log in to post a comment.