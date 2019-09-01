  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMPaid Program
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Plane Crash, St. Louis County

COLVIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a man escaped from a plane crash uninjured Sunday morning in rural St. Louis County.

Emergency responders arrived to Robert Kangas’ property on the 5000 block of Townline Road in Colvin Township just before 9 a.m. They found Kangas had taken off in a single seat ultralight aircraft, and about one minute after takeoff, had crashed into a swampy ditch.

It appeared Kangas only traveled a few hundred yards before coming to a stop.

Authorities believe inexperience flying an aircraft was a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments