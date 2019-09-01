Comments
COLVIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a man escaped from a plane crash uninjured Sunday morning in rural St. Louis County.
Emergency responders arrived to Robert Kangas’ property on the 5000 block of Townline Road in Colvin Township just before 9 a.m. They found Kangas had taken off in a single seat ultralight aircraft, and about one minute after takeoff, had crashed into a swampy ditch.
It appeared Kangas only traveled a few hundred yards before coming to a stop.
Authorities believe inexperience flying an aircraft was a factor in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
