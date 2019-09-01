Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man was arrested for driving under the influence in Wisconsin after deputies clocked him going 97 mph with three others, including two children, in the vehicle.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says 23-year-old Edgar Rios-Martinez of Minneapolis was pulled over Sunday morning after officers observed him driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. Rios-Martinez subsequently underwent a field sobriety test, where police suspected he was under the influence of a controlled substance.
An adult passenger and two children, ages 1 and 2, were also in the vehicle.
Rios-Martinez later submitted to a chemical test and was jailed in Dunn County.
