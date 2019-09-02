Comments
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A Duluth man was rescued by police after he was pinned underneath a vehicle.
The Duluth Police Department says four officers responded to a medical call and found the man unresponsive and the vehicle resting on his stomach.
Officers used jacks to lift the vehicle just enough to get the man breathing again, while the Duluth Fire Department was able to use their airbags to fully lift the vehicle off of the man.
He was safely removed and medics said his oxygen levels and blood pressure began to stabilize.
