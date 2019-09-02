  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found overnight in a burning home on the city’s south side.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the house fire just after 12 a.m. Monday on the 2600 block of 13th Avenue South, in the Midtown neighborhood.

Inside the home, officers found a man’s body. His injuries were not due to the fire.

Homicide investigators interviewed people at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or electronically at www.crimestoppersmn.org.

