



Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, will bring a threat of severe storms to the Twin Cities.

The National Weather Service says much of central Minnesota, including the entire Interstate 94 corridor and the Twin Cities metro area, is under an enhanced risk of severe weather Monday night. Threats include heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorms moving into northwest/west central Minnesota by evening, spreading into western WI around midnight. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/gWDU3se5VU — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) September 2, 2019

Outside of the enhanced risk area, severe storms are also possible in the southern and northern Minnesota.

Forecaster Katie Steiner says the severe storms look to move into northern Minnesota in the afternoon and sweep down across central Minnesota in the evening.

The storm line is expected to hit the Twin Cities metro late Monday night before pushing into western Wisconsin in the early morning hours.

As for Tuesday morning, when many children will be at the bus stop for their first day of classes, there could be lingering showers.

However, after the storms move out, Tuesday looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

The mild weather looks to stick around through the end of the week.

