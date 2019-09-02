ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Monday marks the last day of the Minnesota State Fair in 2019.

WCCO talked with some of the fair’s workers for a different perspective. Some travel the country to large fairs and they say this is their favorite, but the toughest, one to work.

The reason? Long hours and huge crowds.

Unlike many fairs that open in the afternoon, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is open from sunup to midnight. The rides are at full tilt by 10 a.m.

WCCO got to look inside the living quarters of one of he employees, Kyle Clarke. He said he and his girlfriend live in a room, and it’s all you really need. There’s not much time to spend resting — even on a holiday — and he wants everyone to know this is hard, important work.

“They will come up and say, ‘You’re a a carny.’ I’m not a carny. We call ourselves Midway professionals because it takes more than just a human being standing here to make sure everything is running smoothly,” Clarke said.

Safety of course is a huge concern.

If you’ve got plans to make the trip to the fairgrounds Monday, you’ll be met with all kinds of deals and discounts.

You can also check out the last Grandstand show of the season, which features ZZ Top and Cheap Trick. The show begins at 7 p.m.