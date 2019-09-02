Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Kmart is reportedly set to close two stores in Minnesota before Christmas, leaving the discount retailer with only one location left in the state.
Kmart is a subsidiary of Sears Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018.
The Pioneer Press reports that the company that bought Sears Holdings’ assets early this year announced over the weekend that it’s closing two Kmart locations: One in St. Paul (on Maryland Avenue) and one in International Falls (on U.S. Highway 11.)
Liquidation sales are expected to begin this month, and both stores are slated to close by mid-December.
When these stores close, the last Kmart in Minnesota will be in south Minneapolis, on Lake Street.
The Lake Street location has long been a headache for local residents as it cuts off Nicollet Avenue, one of the area’s main thoroughfares.
