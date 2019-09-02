Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rescue teams are searching the Minnesota River Monday evening for a missing boater.
The search began just before 11 a.m. after an unoccupied, running boat was found near Belle Plaine. Family members say the boater is a regular angler on the river.
Multiple agencies are searching the water and the shoreline, including the Scott County. The search will continue until dark.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest details as more information becomes available.
