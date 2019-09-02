Filed Under:Attendance Record, Minnesota State Fair


ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Yet another attendance record was broken Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair.

The record was the fifth single-day record set in 2019. Sunday’s visitor tally hit 245,243 people, beating the previous record of 242,759 set in 2017.

Monday marks the last day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

RELATED: State Fairgoers Break Another Attendance Record This Year

For more attendance figures, visit the fair’s website.

Comments