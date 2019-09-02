Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans love showing off their state, and plenty of people have come to Minnesota recently to see all we have to offer.
It’s been a good summer for Minnesota’s $15.3 billion tourism industry.
Explore Minnesota surveyed 300 Minnesota businesses — including hotels, home rentals and campgrounds. It found business grew for 80 percent of them.
Explore Minnesota credited the state’s affordable getaways that include both urban and natural attractions.
