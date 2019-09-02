BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — On Monday morning, volunteers from Minnesota headed their way south to help out after Hurricane Dorian hits. The storm is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Atlantic coastline.
Dorothy Maples is just one of the volunteers with Nechama, a Jewish disaster relief team. They’ve already packed up trucks filled with supplies and tools. Monday morning, they gassed up and hit the road ready to work.
“What we’re doing today is pre-positioning ourselves in Atlanta so that when the storm passes and we know the affected areas we can get in right away and start assisting families,” Maples said.
Nechama is the Hebrew word for comfort, which is the mission of the 26-year-old disaster assistance agency. Nechama volunteers help those impacted by natural disasters by cutting and clearing downed trees and swamping out homes ravaged by floodwaters.
Nechama’s staff have been busy packing up a truck and trailer with generators, chainsaws, cleaning supplies and tools — anything they will need to assist those hardest hit by the approaching hurricane.
Nechama has many ways to help their Hurricane Dorian relief efforts detailed on their website.
